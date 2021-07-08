Two workers die in Narayanganj factory fire 

The fire broke out at the factory of Hashem Foods Ltd in Bhulta Karnagope, trapping many workers inside around 5:30pm on Thursday.

The deceased have been identified by police as Swapna Rani, 34, of Sylhet and Mina Akter, 33, of Rupganj.

The injured were sent to hospital, said the district’s Superintendent of Police Zayedul Alam.

As many as 11 fire engines were working to put out the fire, said Tanharul Islam, deputy assistant director of the Fire Service and Civil Defence in Narayanganj.

The firefighters rescued 12 workers who were trapped on the second and third floors of the six-storey factory after the fire erupted on the ground floor, second floor and third floor, said Upazila chief executive Shah Nusrat.