Stay at home for two weeks in virus lockdown to live for 50 more years: IGP
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 08 Jul 2021 08:17 PM BdST Updated: 08 Jul 2021 08:17 PM BdST
The inspector general of police has urged people to strictly follow lockdown rules to stop the coronavirus outbreak from escalating beyond control.
“It’s not difficult to stay at home for two weeks if you want to live well for 50 more years,” Benazir Ahmed said at an event in Dhaka on Thursday to distribute aid among the poor, who have lost income due to the lockdown.
He asked people not to go out without an emergency reason. The police have arrested thousands in Dhaka for the breach of restrictions since the lockdown began on Jul 1.
Traffic and the number of people are increasing on the streets as Bangladesh’s record-breaking surge in infections and deaths from COVID-19 continued.
“If 180 million people get infected in this pandemic, it won’t be possible to arrange hospital beds for all of them. So please do not crowd the streets. Cut your emergency work list,” the IGP said.
“It's for us to decide whether we'll let the death count rise.”
Bangladesh registered 199 deaths from COVID-19 in the daily count published on Thursday, after record 201 deaths on Wednesday.
The number of cases reported in the 24 hours to Thursday morning also reached record 11,651.
Bangladesh Shop Owners Association organised the event to provide 1,000 families with Tk 500 cash each, food and protective equipment.
Praising the small businesses for the initiative, Benazir said he hopes the well-off people will support the poor during the pandemic crisis.
“We can tackle this pandemic if we work together.”
