Police detain 75 for breaching lockdown rules in Old Dhaka
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 08 Jul 2021 01:44 PM BdST Updated: 08 Jul 2021 01:44 PM BdST
Police have detained 75 people from various parts of Old Dhaka for breaking restrictions during the ongoing national lockdown trying to curb the coronavirus pandemic.
In addition to the detentions, police are also working to spread awareness about health protocols and distributing masks and food on the eighth day of the lockdown.
The arrests have been made as of 12 pm on Thursday, said Jashim Uddin Molla, deputy commissioner of police for Lalbagh Division.
Forty teams of police are patrolling the alleys in the area to break up crowds and 17 checkposts are working to control traffic, said Qudrat-e-Khuda, an additional deputy commissioner with the Lalbagh Division.
Police are also distributing food to 600 people in need in the Lalbagh Division, he said.
Police have also detained people in various other parts of the capital for breaching the government’s regulations.
The current lockdown took effect on Jul 1 amid soaring COVID-19 cases and deaths across the country.
During the lockdown people are barred from going outside without ‘necessary cause’ in an effort to stop the disease from spreading further. Non-emergency vehicles have also been barred from the roads.
Offices, courts, public transit and shopping malls are shut during the lockdown.
Police, RAB, BGB and army personnel have been deployed across the country to enforce lockdown rules. Mobile courts, with 106 executive magistrates, have also been mobilised.
Legal action will be taken against those who breach lockdown restrictions or violate health protocols, police said.
