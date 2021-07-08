Man flees after hospitalising wife dying from COVID in Bangladesh
Chattogram Bureau, bdnews24.com
Published: 08 Jul 2021 08:37 PM BdST Updated: 08 Jul 2021 08:37 PM BdST
The authorities have handed the body of woman to volunteers for burial after her husband fled following her hospitalisation with COVID-19 in Chattogram.
The husband, construction worker Mozammel Haque, brought his wife Asma Akter, 38, a garment factory worker, to Chattogram Medical College Hospital on Tuesday morning.
The doctors called the police after failing to trace him on Wednesday afternoon.
“We couldn’t find him at the address given in the hospital register. He was also unreachable on his mobile phone,” said Jahirul Haque Bhuyian, in charge of the hospital’s police camp.
Asma died around 1am on Thursday. Volunteers from the Quantum Foundation took the body later for burial.
Mohammad Mohsin, OC of Double Mooring Police station, said the police found no one at the house rented by Mozammel at Agrabad Moulvipara a month ago.
“We are trying to trace him,” the OC said.
