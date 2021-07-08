Deaths rise as COVID spreads in Bangladesh villages

All four had fever and cold, symptoms similar to those of COVID-19, said Abdur Rahman, chief executive of the Rural Development Centre at the Upazila bordering with India, where the Delta variant of the coronavirus has caused a devastating second wave of infections.

People at most of the homes in Moheshpur are suffering from fever, but they are resorting to home remedies and turning to doctors only when there is a trouble breathing, said Rahman.

According to his organisation, at least 16 people died with COVID-19 symptoms in Moheshpur. Government records show 10 others have died in the Upazila after being diagnosed with the disease.

Many of the residents had returned from India in past two months, and some of them had tested positive for the coronavirus before the bout of fever began in the villages, said Rahman.

In Jhenaidah district, as many as seven coronavirus patients died in the 24 hours to Wednesday morning. Four others died with symptoms. The district also reported 156 new cases in the same period, said Civil Surgeon Dr Selina Begum.

Doctors said most of the coronavirus patients are coming from the villages now.

The authorities have doubled the number of beds at the COVID unit of the state-run Jhenaidah General Hospital to 100 to tackle the increased pressure, but more are needed now.

As many as 124 COVID-19 patients were receiving treatment at the hospital on

Wednesday, said Dr Harun Or Rashid, supervisor of the hospital.

“We can’t save many of the patients because they are arriving at the last minute.”

Suhash Ranjan Howlader, spokesman for the COVID unit of Khulna Medical College Hospital, believes the coronavirus is affecting more people in the countryside now because the population of the areas are under-vaccinated.

“Most of the conscious citizens in the urban areas received the vaccine after the first wave of infections. They are more aware of the health. But people have in villages lack awareness. This is why more of them are getting infected in the second wave.”

HOSPITALS OVERSTRETCHED

Doctors at Jashore General Hospital have been treating COVID-19 patients on rickshaw-vans on the porch due to a lack of beds as even the corridors are crammed with people needing medical attention amid a deadly surge in infections.

Health workers are struggling to attend to the huge rush of patients coming from remote areas. Both the number of cases and the death toll are rising every day.

A person was transferred from Chandpur to Dhaka’s COVID-19 hospital in Mohakhali with symptoms of the disease on Tuesday, Jul 6, 2021. Photo: Asif Mahmud Ove

Chairmen of local union councils said many people are suffering from fever and cold.

Usually, influenza prevails during monsoon. On top of that, coronavirus infections have spread, adding to the woes of the people and stretching the health facilities.

Most patients are arriving at the hospital when their condition deteriorates severely.

They require oxygen support immediately upon arrival, said Akhtaruzzaman, supervisor of the hospital. “It may lead to an oxygen shortage soon,” he feared.

“People are wasting precious time for treatment before they realise whether they are suffering from common cold or coronavirus,” said Shaharul Islam, chairman of Arabpur union council.

At least six people died at the hospital in the 24 hours to Wednesday morning, said Rehnewaz, medical officer at the Civil Surgeon’s Office.

Another eight people died with symptoms similar to COVID-19 infection, said Arif Ahmed, resident medical officer of the hospital.

As many as 155 patients were being treated at the hospital on Wednesday.

BAGERHAT LOGS 44 COVID DEATHS IN A MONTH

Bagerhat recorded 44 deaths in the 30 days to Jul 6. Civil Surgeon KM Humayun Kabir said the death toll during the second in the district is three times as much that during the first wave.

In Mongla Upazila, the positivity rate among samples tested rose to as high as 73 percent after infections began to rise in late May, said Bagerhat Deputy Commissioner Azizur Rahman.

“Every home now has people with fever, cough and cold. They are not getting the coronavirus test out of fear that society will ostracise them.”

Dr Habib-E-Rosul Liton of Thakurgaon Sadar Hospital said the wave of infections in the district has not stopped after it had begun in June.

“Fever is spreading to entire villages. It can generally be assumed that maximum 5 percent patients are getting severely ill, especially the elderly and those with underlying conditions,” he said.

At least three young men also died with symptoms recently, according to him.

“Fever is spreading quickly. I’ve never seen anything like this before,” said Md Ilias, who has been running a pharmacy for three and a half years in Pirganj Upazila of Thakurgaon.

He also said the demand for medicines for fever has spiked in the area, creating a brief crisis. “Now it has decreased.”

Village doctor Noor Islam of Panchagar’s Debiganj Upazila, who has been treating patients for three decades, said the number of patients with fever has increased there. “The sale of common fever medicine has gone up.”

DEATHS RISING

The death toll from COVID-19 in the daily count has been over 100 since Jun 27.

After recording more than 150 deaths for the first time on Jul 4, Bangladesh registered a record 201 new deaths from COVID-19 in the daily count published on Wednesday, taking the total toll from the disease to 15,593.

Khulna tallied 66 fatalities in a single-day count, the most among the eight divisions in the country. Dhaka was a close second with 58 deaths, followed by Chattogram with 21, Rajshahi with 18 and Rangpur with 14.

In Bogura, the gateway to the north, the death toll was five. Another 11 people died with symptoms.

[Additional reporting by Khulna, Jashore, Jhenaidah, Bagerhat and Bogura correspondents]