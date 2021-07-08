Bangladesh logs record 11,651 virus cases in a day, another 199 die
News Desk, bdnews24.com
Published: 08 Jul 2021 05:55 PM BdST Updated: 08 Jul 2021 05:55 PM BdST
Bangladesh has registered a record 11,651 coronavirus cases in a day, taking the total to 989,219.
Dhaka logged the highest number of cases in the 24 hours to 8 am on Thursday among the eight divisions with 4,949. Khulna saw 1,732, Chattogram 1,936 and Rajshahi 1,048, while Rangpur saw 744.
The death toll rose to 15,792 with 199 more fatalities reported in the same period, according to the latest government data.
Dhaka accounted for 65 fatalities in the single-day count, the most among the eight divisions in the country. Khulna was second with 55 deaths, followed by Chattogram with 37, Rajshahi with 15 and Rangpur with nine.
Nationwide, another 5,987 people recovered from the illness, bringing the total number of recoveries to 850,502.
As many as 36,850 samples were tested across the country, for a positivity rate of 31.62 percent. The latest figures put the recovery rate at 86.57 percent and the mortality rate at 1.60 percent.
Bangladesh is currently facing a renewed surge in COVID-19 cases and deaths, prompting the government to impose its harshest lockdown yet.
After record infections and deaths in April, June was the second cruellest month for Bangladesh since the coronavirus pandemic struck the country in March 2020.
Globally, over 185.12 million people have been infected by the novel coronavirus and 4.00 million have died, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.
Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.
- Volunteers face fund crunch to feed poor
- Deaths rise as COVID spreads in villages
- Jashore hospital treating COVID patients on porch
- NBR: freeze bank accounts of SK Sur, wife
- More crowds on Dhaka streets
- COVID vaccine enrolment resumes
- Record 9 virus deaths in Sylhet
- 11 new virus deaths, 767 cases in two districts
- Bangladesh logs record 11,651 virus cases in a day, another 199 die
- Garment workers block road in Gazipur to demand backpay
- Police detain 75 for breaching lockdown rules in Old Dhaka
- As donors shy away from aid appeals, volunteers struggle to feed the poor in lockdown
- Deaths rise as COVID spreads in Bangladesh villages
- Overwhelmed by deadly COVID surge, Bangladesh hospital treating patients on the porch
Most Read
- Bangladesh logs record 201 virus deaths in a day, 11,162 cases
- Germany to donate all remaining AstraZeneca vaccines in Aug
- Deaths rise as COVID spreads in Bangladesh villages
- India's Modi fires 12 ministers in COVID crisis reshuffle
- Bangladesh resumes COVID vaccine enrolment amid record surge in virus cases
- Badhon cries tears of joy as ‘Rehana Maryam Noor’ gets standing ovation at Cannes
- NBR asks banks to freeze accounts of SK Sur Chowdhury, wife
- Bangladesh logs record 11,651 virus cases in a day, another 199 die
- Telenor sells Myanmar operations to M1 Group for $105 million
- Indian billionaires face off in race to solar domination