Bangladesh logs record 11,651 virus cases in a day, another 199 die

Dhaka logged the highest number of cases in the 24 hours to 8 am on Thursday among the eight divisions with 4,949. Khulna saw 1,732, Chattogram 1,936 and Rajshahi 1,048, while Rangpur saw 744.

The death toll rose to 15,792 with 199 more fatalities reported in the same period, according to the latest government data.

Dhaka accounted for 65 fatalities in the single-day count, the most among the eight divisions in the country. Khulna was second with 55 deaths, followed by Chattogram with 37, Rajshahi with 15 and Rangpur with nine.

Nationwide, another 5,987 people recovered from the illness, bringing the total number of recoveries to 850,502.

As many as 36,850 samples were tested across the country, for a positivity rate of 31.62 percent. The latest figures put the recovery rate at 86.57 percent and the mortality rate at 1.60 percent.

Bangladesh is currently facing a renewed surge in COVID-19 cases and deaths, prompting the government to impose its harshest lockdown yet.

After record infections and deaths in April, June was the second cruellest month for Bangladesh since the coronavirus pandemic struck the country in March 2020.

Globally, over 185.12 million people have been infected by the novel coronavirus and 4.00 million have died, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.

Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.