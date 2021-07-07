Sylhet logs record 9 virus deaths
Sylhet Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 07 Jul 2021 03:36 PM BdST Updated: 07 Jul 2021 03:36 PM BdST
The Sylhet Division has recorded nine deaths from COVID-19, the highest since the start of the pandemic, and logged 362 new cases of the disease in the 24 hours to Wednesday morning.
Seven of the dead were from the Sylhet district, while the other two were from Moulvibazar and Sunamganj, said Sultana Razia, the division director for the Directorate General of Health Services, or DGHS.
The latest data puts the total death toll from the disease in the division at 502. Most of these deaths, 407, were in the Sylhet district.
The district also saw the most new cases, logging 264 over the past day. New cases were also detected in Sunamganj, Habiganj and Moulvibazar.
A total of 27,716 cases of the disease have been recorded in the division. Most of them, 18,276, have been in Sylhet.
Thirty-seven patients have been admitted to hospitals in the Sylhet Division in the past 24 hours, while 125 others have recovered
A total of 492 COVID patients are currently admitted to hospitals across the division.
