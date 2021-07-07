Sayeeda Nasrin, a teacher of Jagannath University, dies of dengue

Nasrin, an assistant professor of history, died at Square Hospital in Dhaka early on Wednesday, said Dr Khodeja Khatun, a former chair of the history department at the university.

“Bably will be laid to rest at her ancestral home in Sirajganj,” Dr Khatun said. “Her body is on its way there.”

Nasrin, who received a gold medal from Dhaka University for excellence in studies, leaves behind her husband and their son.

The Jagannath University Teachers Association has expressed condolences over her death.