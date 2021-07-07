Home > Bangladesh

Sayeeda Nasrin, a teacher of Jagannath University, dies of dengue

  Campus Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 07 Jul 2021 02:04 PM BdST Updated: 07 Jul 2021 02:04 PM BdST

Jagannath University teacher Sayeeda Nasrin, also known by her nickname Bably, has died of dengue, a mosquito-borne disease, in hospital care.

Nasrin, an assistant professor of history, died at Square Hospital in Dhaka early on Wednesday, said Dr Khodeja Khatun, a former chair of the history department at the university.

“Bably will be laid to rest at her ancestral home in Sirajganj,” Dr Khatun said. “Her body is on its way there.”

Nasrin, who received a gold medal from Dhaka University for excellence in studies, leaves behind her husband and their son.

The Jagannath University Teachers Association has expressed condolences over her death.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories