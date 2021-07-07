Police seize weapons, drugs and Tk 10m from municipal mayor’s home in Rajshahi
Rajshahi Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 07 Jul 2021 01:02 PM BdST Updated: 07 Jul 2021 01:50 PM BdST
Police have seized four pistols, illegal drugs and nearly Tk 10 million after a raid on the home of Muktar Ali, the municipal mayor of Rajshahi’s Arani. Law enforcers have also taken the mayor’s wife and two of his nephews into custody.
Police conducted a raid on the home after a local Awami League leader alleged he was attacked by Ali, said Rubel Ahmed, the assistant superintendent of police at Charghat Circle.
“Local Awami League leader Monowar Hossain Mojnu had campaigned under the Awami League banner in the previous municipal elections,” the police official said.
“It was alleged that Mayor Muktar assaulted Mojnu at his home around 9 am on Tuesday and also vandalised the property.”
“Mojnu reported the incident to the station that very night. Police then conducted a raid on the mayor’s home. We found TK 9,484,000 in cash, four foreign pistols, 43 bullets, four bullet casings, 20 tablets of yaba, 10 gm of marijuana and 7 gm of heroin.”
Muktar Ali was not detained, as he fled when he noticed the police presence, SP Ahmed said.
His wife, Jasmine Aktar, and nephews, Shanto Islam and Shohan Ali, were detained. They will be brought to court, Ahmed said.
Muktar Ali, an Awami League leader, was elected municipal mayor for a second time despite running as an independent against the Awami League candidate. He was president of the municipal Jubo League before his first term as mayor.
