Overwhelmed by deadly COVID surge, Bangladesh hospital treating patients on the porch
Jashore Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 07 Jul 2021 10:28 PM BdST Updated: 07 Jul 2021 10:28 PM BdST
A lack of beds amid a deadly surge in infections has compelled doctors to treat COVID-19 patients on rickshaw-vans on the porch of Jashore General Hospital with even the corridors crammed with people needing medical attention.
Health workers are struggling to serve the huge inflow of patients coming from remote areas. Both the number of cases and the death toll are rising every day.
Chairmen of local union councils said many people are suffering from fever and cold.
Usually, influenza prevails during monsoon. On top of that, coronavirus infections have spread, adding to the woes of the people and stretching the health facilities.
“People are wasting precious time for treatment before they realise whether they are suffering from common cold or coronavirus,” said Shaharul Islam, chairman of Arabpur union council.
Most patients are arriving at the hospital when their condition deteriorates severely.
They require oxygen support immediately upon arrival, said Akhtaruzzaman, supervisor of the hospital. “It may lead to an oxygen shortage soon,” he feared.
At least six people have died at the hospital in the 24 hours to Wednesday morning, said Rehnewaz, medical officer at the Civil Surgeon’s Office.
Another eight people died with symptoms similar to COVID-19 infection, said Arif Ahmed, resident medical officer of the hospital.
As many as 155 patients were being treated at the hospital on Wednesday.
The surge in the coronavirus infections is quite evident, Jashore Civil Surgeon Sheikh Abu Shaheen said.
Infection rate is a lot higher in the rural areas and the authorities are working to create awareness among the people, he said.
