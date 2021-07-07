Moghbazar blast death toll rises to 12 as a bus passenger dies

Subhas Chandra Saha, 62, was admitted to Dhaka Medical College Hospital after he was injured in the head as concrete parts of the building flung to the busy street.

He was transferred to the intensive care unit on Monday night and died there later, said Modasser Kaiser, an inspector of the police’s Counterterrorism and Transnational Crime Unit, which is investigating the incident.

The body was handed to the family without post-mortem examination at their request.

Subhas, the father to a son and a daughter from Cumilla, worked at a clothing shop in Old Dhaka’s Islampur.

Parts of the three-storey building collapsed after the explosion, believed to have been triggered by accumulated gas from leaks, on Jun 27. As many as seven people died on that night while hundreds of others, including commuters and passers-by, were injured.

The Fire Service and Civil Defence pulled out a body from the rubble. Four others, including Subhas, died at hospital.