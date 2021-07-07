Moghbazar blast death toll rises to 12 as a bus passenger dies
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 07 Jul 2021 02:12 AM BdST Updated: 07 Jul 2021 02:12 AM BdST
A bus passenger has died in the explosion that caused a building to collapse partially in Dhaka’s Moghbazar, raising the death toll in the incident to 12.
Subhas Chandra Saha, 62, was admitted to Dhaka Medical College Hospital after he was injured in the head as concrete parts of the building flung to the busy street.
He was transferred to the intensive care unit on Monday night and died there later, said Modasser Kaiser, an inspector of the police’s Counterterrorism and Transnational Crime Unit, which is investigating the incident.
The body was handed to the family without post-mortem examination at their request.
Subhas, the father to a son and a daughter from Cumilla, worked at a clothing shop in Old Dhaka’s Islampur.
Parts of the three-storey building collapsed after the explosion, believed to have been triggered by accumulated gas from leaks, on Jun 27. As many as seven people died on that night while hundreds of others, including commuters and passers-by, were injured.
The Fire Service and Civil Defence pulled out a body from the rubble. Four others, including Subhas, died at hospital.
- Ministry revises ‘flawed’ transfer order of doctors
- More orders, but less pay for food deliverymen
- Death sentence doesn’t end crimes: CJ
- Shameran Abed appointed BRAC International’s ED
- Buriganga boatmen struggle to stay afloat
- Oxygen arrives from India
- CAAB reimposes ban on domestic flights
- Vaccine registration of expats opens online
- Health ministry revises ‘flawed’ transfer order of doctors
- Online food orders go up amid lockdown. But competition sees riders earn less for delivery
- Bangladesh chief justice says death sentence doesn’t end crimes
- BRAC International appoints Shameran Abed as new executive director
- Govt transfers 114 doctors from CMCH amid pandemic
- 13 virus deaths in Kushtia in a day, 4 in Rajshahi
Most Read
- Bangladesh logs record 11,525 new COVID cases in a day
- Bangladesh may get 1m Oxford vaccine doses soon from COVAX
- Israel sees drop in Pfizer vaccine protection against infections
- DNCC launches digital market for Eid cattle, brisk business expected
- Bangladesh receives medical oxygen from India after two and a half months
- Govt transfers 114 doctors from CMCH amid pandemic
- Bangladesh redeploys doctors to fight pandemic
- Dhaka streets see more traffic as lockdown enters fifth day
- No survivors from plane crash in Russia's far east, rescue officials say
- Bangladesh orders e-commerce firms to release products in 48 hours