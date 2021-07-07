Health ministry revises ‘flawed’ transfer order of doctors

Now the transfer of some doctors has been suspended until Jul 8. The department heads will have to list these doctors and inform the ministry about specific problems in transferring them.

In the previous orders dated Jul 4 and 5, the Health Services Division ordered the transfer of at least 1,239 doctors to fight the coronavirus pandemic amid a rapid rise in infections.

In the latest order on Tuesday, the division said the transfer of assistant professors and lecturers of medical colleges to COVID hospitals “may be an error due to a lack of information on their current workplaces”.

The names of doctors working at RT-PCR labs to conduct COVID-19 tests and at other labs, teaching staff, and the lone doctors of coronavirus units might have been included on the transfer lists.

Many of those transferred are teachers at medical colleges. The doctors have been appointed to new posts at nearby medical college hospitals, district hospitals, Sadar hospitals and Upazila health complexes.

Doctors have been ordered to report for duty at their new posts within three days of the notification.

Doctors from microbiology departments performing coronavirus tests have also been deployed to COVID-dedicated hospitals.

The Department of Microbiology at Chattogram Medical College has 13 doctors on staff, including lecturers and assistant professors. Five of them have an M Phil in microbiology and work at labs that conduct coronavirus RT-PCR tests. They are among those who have been transferred.

One doctor called the decision “bizarre”.

“We work on PCRs,” one of them said. “These labs are run under the remit of the Department of Microbiology. Transferring us is a bizarre decision. The funny thing is, they are even assigning dental surgeons to coronavirus units.”

Doctors working as lecturers and assistant professors have been redeployed at different hospitals, Health Minister Zahid Maleque told bdnews24.com when asked about the issue.

The rush of coronavirus patients at hospitals across the country is maddening and the doctors assigned there are having trouble coping with the pressure, he said.

As such, young doctors have been reassigned to these hospitals following advice from experts, the health minister said.

“They are under a bit less pressure,” he said. “Doctors at our other hospitals are under an incredible amount of pressure due to the rush of patients. They aren’t able to cope. We're transferring doctors from medical colleges to support them and help handle the situation.”

“This isn’t a personal matter. Doctors are being sent where they are needed.”

Asked whether it is reasonable to transfer doctors to different locations amid a pandemic, Maleque said: “Most doctors have been reassigned to the hospitals next to the medical college.”