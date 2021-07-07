Bangladesh resumes COVID vaccine enrolment amid record surge in virus cases
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 07 Jul 2021 04:07 PM BdST Updated: 07 Jul 2021 04:07 PM BdST
After two months, Bangladesh is once again resuming its COVID-19 vaccine enrolment amid a record surge in infections.
“The minimum age for registration has been reduced to 35,” said Dr Nazmul Islam, a spokesperson for the Directorate General of Health Services that issued a bulletin on the matter on Wednesday.
“University students and migrant workers have been added to the priority list. There was a lot of pressure on the servers as many people were trying to register, but this should ease over time.”
Bangladesh began enrolment for the coronavirus vaccine via the Surokkha web platform on Jan 26 after the first shipment of Oxford-AstraZeneca shots arrived.
But it put a halt to administering the first dose on Apr 25 due to a vaccine shortage. It suspended registration for the vaccines in the first week of May.
But, with the arrival of the Pfizer-BioNtech, Sinopharm and Moderna vaccines, Bangladesh is set to resume its mass vaccination drive once more.
The Moderna vaccine will be distributed at 12 city corporations, while the Sinopharm vaccine will be rolled out to districts and upazilas nationwide, the DGHS said.
Bangladesh on Tuesday registered a record 11,525 new cases of COVID-19 in a day, as the total caseload from the disease surged to 966,406. It also recorded 163 fatalities from the virus, taking the total toll from the disease to 15,392.
