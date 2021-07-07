11 new virus deaths, 767 cases in Jhenaidah and Chattogram

Four other patients showing symptoms consistent with the coronavirus died in Jhenaidah over the same period, according to Civil Surgeon Dr Selima Begum.

The coronavirus ward at Jhenaidah Sadar Hospital is currently treating 124 patients, said Dr Harun Ur Rashid, the hospital’s supervisor.

A total of 457 samples from the district were tested in the past 24 hours, for a positivity rate of 34.13 percent.

CHATTOGRAM

Of 1,634 samples from the Chattogram district tested for coronavirus, 611 came back positive for COVID-19, said Civil Surgeon Sheikh Fazle Rabbi.

The positivity rate stood at 37.39 percent. Of these new cases, 465 were from the Chattogram Metropolitan Area, while 146 were residents of various upazilas.

Sitakunda Upazila logged 32 cases, while Mirsair recorded 24.

The district has registered 62,200 cases and 735 deaths from the coronavirus since the start of the pandemic.