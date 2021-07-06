BRAC International appoints Shameran Abed as new executive director

Shameran, the son of BRAC founder late Sir Fazle Hasan Abed, will oversee and guide BRAC International’s strategies, programmes and organisational development, according to the organisation’s website.

Previously the senior director of BRAC’s microfinance and ultra-poor graduation programmes, Shameran will be in charge of “BRAC’s global strategy to reach 250 million disadvantaged women (and their dependents), youth, and people living in poverty by 2030.”

He will also continue to lead BI’s microfinance operations and oversee the Ultra-Poor Graduation Initiative, according to a statement.

“The Board of BRAC International is confident that Shameran is the right person to steer BI at this time, driving innovation and positive transformation while ensuring continuity,” said Irene Khan, chair of the Supervisory Board of Stichting BRAC International.

“We believe Shameran’s extensive experience at BRAC and his strong strategic and collaborative skills will help us to further align our goals and objectives to achieve the vision of our late founder, Sir Fazle Hasan Abed, to make BRAC a global force for poverty eradication and empowerment of the poor,” she said.

Shameran joined BRAC Bangladesh in 2009 and BRAC International in 2012, and has been instrumental in bringing BRAC’s flagship programmes of microfinance and ultra-poor graduation to global scale.

Shameran also comes with significant board experience on several non-profit and corporate entities, including the boards of the Global Alliance for Banking on Values (GABV), BRAC Bank and bKash.

“As we confront unprecedented challenges due to the pandemic, we are reminded once again of the urgent need to build resilience and create sustainable pathways out of poverty for the world’s most marginalised,” he said.

“I am honoured and excited to have the opportunity to lead BRAC International at this critical juncture, working alongside thousands of fearless co-workers and with millions of programme participants, whose courage and enterprise inspire us every day to accelerate and further amplify our impact.”

Shameran holds a bachelor’s degree in economics from Hamilton College in the United States and is a qualified barrister in the UK. He succeeds BRAC International’s current executive director, Dr Muhammad Musa, who will step down on July 31.