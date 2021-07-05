Expert panel advises extension of Bangladesh lockdown as COVID situation worsens
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 05 Jul 2021 01:56 AM BdST Updated: 05 Jul 2021 01:56 AM BdST
The National Technical Advisory Committee on COVID-19 has recommended a seven-day extension of the ongoing weeklong lockdown aimed to slow down a surge in coronavirus infections.
The government began enforcing the strict lockdown measures on Jul 1 following the committee’s advice amid the rapid rise in coronavirus infections and deaths.
In the four days of the lockdown, Bangladesh logged daily record in both cases and deaths.
The chairman of the committee, Professor Dr Mohammad Shahidullah on Sunday said they had recommended a 14-day complete lockdown and still believes the restrictions are needed for at least two more weeks to contain the outbreak.
“We don’t think a lockdown of a lesser period will help improve the situation.”
State Minister for Public Administration Farhad Hossain had earlier said that the lockdown would be extended if need be.
On Sunday, the government also reported that the more infectious Delta variant of the coronavirus is now dominant in Bangladesh.
