Dhaka streets see more traffic as lockdown enters fifth day

There was heavier traffic and larger crowds in parts of the capital, including New Market, Nilkhet, Hatirpool, Bangla Motor and Green Road areas on Monday.

The situation in the alleys and side roads in Old Dhaka, Azimpur, Lalbagh, Kellarmor, Bakshibazar and Pallashi was similar to the past few days, but those in Rampura, Hazipara and Malibagh areas were more crowded.

According to the government’s orders, only shops selling necessities are allowed to open during the lockdown, but all sorts of stores have begun raising their shutters, in violation of health protocols. Store owners quickly pretend to close up when police patrols go by.

Fish, vegetable and dry goods stores in Azimpur’s Chapra Mosque area were open and heavy crowds could be seen in the area.

Stores selling furniture, bedding, sanitary goods, electronics and clothing were open at Mirpur-12. Many of them were operating with their shutters half-closed.

Crowds could also be seen at wet markets and dry good stores around the city, including Rampura.

A homemaker named Sharmin Akhtar, who had come to Shantinagar Bazar to shop, said that none of the customers at the market were following health protocols. She said she decided not to enter and bought groceries from traders on the sidewalk outside instead.

“The vegetable traders’ masks are hanging off their necks. If you say anything they complain that they don’t like wearing them all the time.”

There was more traffic on the city’s main thoroughfares as well.

Rickshaws in Kakrail, Malibagh, Mouchak and Paltan are taking more passengers.

Many rickshaw drivers, like many other people from lower-income groups, were not wearing masks.

Only one or two among a group of day labourers waiting for work at the Shantinagar intersection had masks, but they had already pulled them down to their chins.

“We are poor people,” a day labourer named Rafiq said when asked why. “We won’t get the coronavirus. It doesn’t affect poor people as much. I’ve been sitting here since dawn hoping to get work. What good would wearing a mask do?”

Police were stopping and questioning cars going past the check posts at Kakrail, Fakirer Pool and Paltan. Law enforcers could also be seen at the Azimpur intersection and the Lalbagh Fort Gate area.

There were more people on the roads in Mirpur and more cars and rickshaws on the main roads and alleys.

Many office employees were walking to work in the Pallabi area. Many others said they were going out to shop.

But there seemed to be less strict adherence to lockdown restrictions, with fewer people wearing masks.

“I am walking to work,” said garment worker Tajul Islam. “I can’t wear a mask while walking such a long way. I put it in my pocket when I became drenched in sweat. I’ll put it back on once I’m at the office.”