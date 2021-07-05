Bangladesh bans domestic flights, travel from India, Nepal as COVD cases surge in lockdown
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 05 Jul 2021 10:44 PM BdST Updated: 05 Jul 2021 10:44 PM BdST
The Bangladesh authorities have reimposed a ban on domestic flights amid a record surge in COVID-19 cases and deaths despite a nationwide lockdown to curb infections.
International flights are allowed, but travel from India, Nepal and six other countries have been suspended over the fear of new variants of the coronavirus.
The Civil Aviation Authority of Bangladesh announced the ban on domestic flights, effective until Jul 14, after the government reported record 164 deaths from COVID-19 in a day on Monday. The caseload also jumped by an all-time high of 9,964 infections.
The government has extended the ongoing lockdown by a week to Jul 14 following experts’ advice to break the surge in infections.
After the lockdown began, CAAB initially banned domestic flights altogether from Jul 1. It later allowed some domestic flights to transport migrant workers travelling abroad.
The new CAAB notice did not specify whether the flights for the expatriates can continue to operate.
Besides India and Nepal, the countries from where travel has been banned now include Botswana, Mongolia, Namibia, Panama, South Africa and Tunisia.
Bangladeshi citizens who have been in these countries in 15 days before travelling home can return under special arrangements, but must quarantine institutionally for 14 days on arrival.
Travellers from 14 other countries will also have to go into a 14-day institutional quarantine on arrival.
The countries on this list are the UK, Oman, the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, Malaysia, the Maldives, Argentina, Brazil, Colombia, Costa Rica, Georgia, and Uruguay.
The fully vaccinated travellers from these countries will need to maintain home quarantine for 14 days.
Travellers who show symptoms of COVID-19 at airports will be sent to government-designated hospitals and kept there in isolation if necessary.
The passengers from other countries will have to be at home quarantine for 14 days.
People travelling abroad will need to follow the destination countries’ rules.
Those leaving or returning to Bangladesh will have to undergo PCR test for the coronavirus disease.
