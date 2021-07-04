Strict lockdown rules in place, but Dhaka residents crowd side roads, alleys

But stricter enforcement hasn’t done much to dissuade Dhaka residents, who are following restrictions reluctantly, if at all. Some parts of the capital seem to be doing business as usual on Sunday, the fourth day of lockdown.

Wet markets are teeming with people standing shoulder to shoulder. Hotels and restaurants are overflowing with the breakfast rush. Some people have masks, but many have pulled them down below their chins.

When asked about the lax adherence to pandemic rules, some hesitate, while others are annoyed.

But law enforcement is still out in force.

More police personnel were at the Azimpur intersection than in the previous three days. They were questioning anyone passing through the area.

Police have been on duty since dawn, said SI Delowar Hossain, who is stationed at the Azimpur Police Outpost.

There were no checkpoints at the Pallashi intersection, but police personnel were on the streets.

Army personnel have been conducting patrols in Tejgaon since early Sunday morning.

RAB and BGB are patrolling the Shahbagh area.

Cases are filed against motorcycles carrying more than one person, said New Market Police SI Saiful Islam. Rickshaws have also been discouraged from taking more than one passenger at a time. Private cars are being questioned before being allowed to pass.

The presence of law enforcers has had some effect on the city’s main thoroughfares, where traffic is relatively light. But there are more vehicles on roads in Paltan, Malibagh, Azimpur, Mirpur, Dhanmondi and Shahbagh than in the past few days. Most are cars and rickshaws, with fewer motorcycles on the road than usual. Rickshaws are also taking advantage of the situation to operate on roads usually closed to them.

But side roads and alleys are filled with crowds.

Stores on main roads in the Rampura-Malibagh area were closed, but most stores in the alleys were open, in breach of regulations. Saloons, mobile phone accessory stores, electronics stores, fruit vendors and teashops were all doing business.

Fifteen customers were crowded into one fish stall in Azimpur. The usual crowds could be seen filling two restaurants nearby.

Those gathered at neighbourhood stores and wet markets say they are shopping for necessities.

“I had some sales this morning,” said Dalim, a vegetable vendor who set up shop at Mirpur’s Muslim Bazar. “There are fewer customers now because of the rain. But those who need to buy groceries will come.”

Bangladesh imposed a nationwide lockdown from Thursday in the wake of a surge in coronavirus cases and deaths.

Bangladesh registered 134 deaths and 6,214 new cases from COVID-19 on Saturday, taking the total death toll to 14,912 and the total caseload to 936,256, according to the latest government data.

After record infections and deaths in April, June was the second cruellest month for Bangladesh since the coronavirus pandemic struck the country in March 2020.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has expressed her frustration with those breaching lockdown rules.

“The problem is that people won’t heed warnings,” Hasina said in parliament. “We asked them not to leave their workplaces during the Eid-ul-Fitr holidays, but they were desperate to go home and caused a massive outbreak of the coronavirus in various districts.”

Hasina urged everyone to follow proper health restrictions and protect everyone from COVID-19.