Incessant rains trigger fears of floods in northern Bangladesh
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 04 Jul 2021 11:27 PM BdST Updated: 04 Jul 2021 11:27 PM BdST
Heavy downpours have triggered the possibility of floods in the northern parts of Bangladesh.
The forecast for the month of July comes amid the lockdown designed to curb the soaring COVID-19 infection rate.
With monsoon active over the country, the odds of rains in the next five days have increased.
Cumilla recorded the highest rainfall of 116mm, whereas Dhaka registered 43mm in the 24 hours to 6pm on Sunday.
Bangladesh Meteorological Department forecast light to moderate rainfall accompanied by gusty winds and thunders in most parts of the country on Monday.
Shamsuddin Ahmed, director of the department, said the country may have moderate rainfall with a couple of seasonal lows over the Bay of Bengal in July. One of the lows could transform into a depression.
Heavy rainfall might cause short to medium-term floods in the northern, north-eastern, north-western, north-central and central regions of the country this month.
The Flood Forecasting and Warning Centre said the water levels of the Brahmaputra and the Jamuna rivers may keep rising for the next 72 hours while it may remain stable for the next 24 hours in the Padma.
The water level in northern Teesta has already risen, according to bdnews24.com’s Nilphamari correspondent. But it was still below the danger level.
The water flowed 16cm below the danger level at Dalia Point in Nilphamari on the Teesta Barrage at 3pm. It was 8cm below the danger level in the morning.
