Fruitful! Bangladesh gifts a truckload of mango to India

Benapole Customs Office Deputy Commissioner Anupam Chakma confirmed that the delicious summer fruit was shipped on Sunday.

The port authorities said the gift was for the West Bengal government and the central government of India.

The export formalities were carried out by Benapole port’s customs and forwarding agent Robi International.

A truckload of Haribhanga mango entered India as a gift from the Bangladesh government following the completion of all formalities. The mangoes were handed to authorities at India’s Petrapole port, Rabiul Islam, the owner of Robi International, told bdnews24.com.

The gift was handed to the Indian representative in the presence of First Secretary of Bangladesh's Deputy High Commission in Kolkata Md Samiul Qader, Benapole Municipal Mayor Ashraful Alam Liton, Petrapole Customs Joint Commissioner Anit Jain and Customs Superintendent Praveen Ghatak, among others.