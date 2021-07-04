Fruitful! Bangladesh gifts a truckload of mango to India
Asaduzzaman Asad, Benapole Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 04 Jul 2021 08:24 PM BdST Updated: 04 Jul 2021 08:24 PM BdST
The Bangladesh government has sent as many as 2,600 Haribhanga mangoes boxed in 260 cartons to India via Benapole Land Port to further sweeten the relations with its neighbour.
Benapole Customs Office Deputy Commissioner Anupam Chakma confirmed that the delicious summer fruit was shipped on Sunday.
The export formalities were carried out by Benapole port’s customs and forwarding agent Robi International.
The gift was handed to the Indian representative in the presence of First Secretary of Bangladesh's Deputy High Commission in Kolkata Md Samiul Qader, Benapole Municipal Mayor Ashraful Alam Liton, Petrapole Customs Joint Commissioner Anit Jain and Customs Superintendent Praveen Ghatak, among others.
