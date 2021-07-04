Fazal-e-Khuda, a lyricist who inspired freedom fighters, dies from COVID-19

Fazal-e-Khuda was 80 and had suffered from diabetes and kidney ailments for a long time.

He breathed his last at 4 am on Sunday at Shaheed Suhrawardy Medical College Hospital, said his son Sajeeb Onasis.

In 1963, Fazal-e-Khuda began his career as a listed lyricist with the national broadcaster Bangladesh Betar and retired as a director.

His song, “Salam Salam Hajar Salam” sung by Abdul Jabbar, had boosted the morale of Bangladeshis as they fought for their freedom in 1971.

Founder of children organisation Shapla Shaluker Ashor, Fazal-e-Khuda was also known as a poet and organiser. In the 1970s, he was the editor of monthly children magazine ‘Shapla Shaluk.’ He authored 33 books, including 15 anthologies of poems and rhymes.

Fazal-e-Khuda will be buried at the Rayer Bazar graveyard, said Sajeeb Onasis.