Destiny MD Rafiqul sent back to prison after ‘Zoom meeting’ in hospital

“His physician has discharged him. He’s been brought back to the jail from the hospital in the afternoon,” Dhaka Central Jail Superintendent Subhash Kumar Ghosh told bdnews24.com on Saturday.

Rafiqul was admitted to BSMMU about two months ago due to illness. While undergoing treatment there, he is said to have held a Zoom meeting with a few business associates.

The Department of Prison has disciplined 17 prison guards who were tasked with watching over Rafiqul at the prison cell of the hospital after acquiring proof of the meeting being held.

A three-member committee headed by DIG Touhidul Islam has been formed to look into the matter and asked to submit a report within seven working days.

Inspector General of Prisons Brig Gen Md Mominur Rahman Mamun told bdnews24.com on Friday that the committee was verifying information gleaned on the issue.

According to an official of the prison department, Rafiqul took part in the last Zoom meeting at the end of last month. Initial investigation revealed that the meeting concluded around 1am.

Investigators have information that Rafiqul had previously taken part in multiple meetings.

In the meeting, he gave directions on bringing money into the country from foreign accounts. A source close to the probe committee said that he simply went by 'R' in the virtual meeting.

No detainee has the privilege of speaking to anyone from outside without permission from the authorities. The committee is looking into how Rafiqul got the mobile phone to hold the meeting.

The committee is also looking into allegations that Rafiqul had held such meetings from inside the prison.

Four chief prison guards Md Yunus Ali Molla, Mir Badiuzzaman, Md Abdus Salam, and Md Anwar Hossain have already been suspended in the wake of the allegations.

Another seven assistant chief prison guards - Md Jasim Uddin, Saidul Haque Khan, Md Billal Hossain, Ibrahim Kholil, Md Barkat Ullah, Md Enamul Haque, Md Sarwar Hossain - and six prison guards - Md Jasim Uddin, Saidul Haque Khan, Md Billal Hossain, Ibrahim Kholil, Md Barkat Ullah, Md Enamul Haque, Md Sarwar Hossain - have been sued over the issue as well.

According to IG Prisons Mominur, the deputy jailor will be in charge of prisoners in hospitals from now on as opposed to chief prison guards.

BSMMU Proctor Prof Habibur Rahman said they, too, have formed a three-member committee to investigate the issue.