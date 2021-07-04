Bangladesh widow killed in hit-and-run after losing daughter, spending three years in prison for a convict

Anjuman Mofidul Islam buried her as an unidentified woman after a truck ran over and killed her on Bayezid Link Road around 3am on Jun 29.

Her brother Rubel Hossain confirmed her identity on Saturday from a photo of the body, Bayezid Police Station OC Md Kamruzzaman said on Sunday.

“We’ve collected CCTV camera footage of the area to identify the truck that struck her,” the OC said.

He also said that police patrol removed her from the road several times that night because she was behaving abnormally and jumped onto the road.

Brother Rubel said Minu stayed at his home in Jungle Salimpur with her two sons Yasin and Golap, who were identified with single names, after being released from Chattogram Central Jail on Jun 16 following High Court orders.

Minu spent three years behind bars in a murder case after the original convict, lifer Kulsuma Akter, promised to look after Minu’s children.

But Yasin and Golap ended up in a madrasa while Minu’s 3-year-old daughter Jannatul Ferdous was being raised by a local family.

Jannatul died after falling from a hill while playing with other children during Ramadan this year.

Rubel said Minu was very upset after hearing about the toddler’s death after her release from jail.

“She (Minu) wept and became very angry with me. She asked me to rent her a separate home. On that night, she had left home before I woke up,” the brother said.

Minu Akter, who was serving the life term of another convict after being promised that the convict would look after her children, was freed from Chattogram Central Jail after three years on Wednesday, Jun 16, 2021 following High Court orders. Photo: Suman Babu

The woman from Cumilla’s Moynamati lost her cart puller husband to an accident five years ago.

Golam Mawla Murad, the lawyer for Minu, said Minu’s death a few days after her release from jail appeared abnormal.

He said he would move court for an investigation into Minu’s death.

Murad said he had taken Jannatul once to Minu to jail. “But she did not get her daughter when she was released.”

The original convict, Kulsuma, had challenged in the High Court a lower court verdict that sentenced her to life in prison. She had to show that “she had surrendered” before making the appeal.

Posing as Kulsuma, Minu surrendered to court on Jun 12, 2018.

She informed the jail authorities on Mar 18 this year that she was not Kulsuma after the lifer broke her promise to help.

The jail authorities checked the register after Minu insisted that she was not Kulsuma.

The authorities informed the court after finding that Kulsuma’s height and photo did not match Minu’s.

The judge referred the case to the High Court after he was convinced that Minu was indeed not the convict.

Besides ordering Minu’s release, the High Court on Jun 7 told the authorities to investigate whether any fraudulent act had taken place during the filing of an appeal against Kulsuma’s life sentence, a process which requires the convict to surrender first.

The court also ordered the swift arrest of Kulsuma and summoned three lawyers and a lawyer’s assistant involved with the case.