Arrested for going out in lockdown, some are too poor to pay fines
Golam Mortuja, bdnews24.com
Published: 04 Jul 2021 11:56 PM BdST Updated: 04 Jul 2021 11:56 PM BdST
People arrested for breaching government directive amid the lockdown are paying fines to be released, but there are those who are incapable of making payment
Ain O Salish Kendra and Bangladesh Legal Aid Services Trust bailed out 16 such arrestees from the court on Sunday.
With the cases of COVID-19 infection soaring in the country, a nationwide weeklong lockdown was imposed from Thursday. All offices have remained shut and motor vehicles suspended amid the lockdown.
The government had been adamant on keeping the restrictions tight this lockdown, sending warnings of arrests and fines if anyone goes outside without emergency need.
The working class people were already worried about their wages ahead of the lockdown. Organisations advised the authorities to provide food for these low-income people before imposing the lockdown.
Ain O Salish Kendra Secretary General Nur Khan, who had been working with the arrestees over the past few days, told bdnews24.com: “I’ve noticed people who earn through hard work are mostly being detained and fined. “
When the two organisations sent lawyers to aid the arrestees on Sunday, they found out the 16 individuals are penniless and have no way to pay the fines.
“Later the two organisations bailed out eight of them. These people could have been jailed for not paying their fines,” Nur Khan said.
Dhaka Metropolitan Police said they have arrested 618 people on Sunday, taking the number of total arrests to 2,109.
They were all produced in court as arrestees in cases under several sections of the DMP Ordinance.
On Saturday, the Chief Metropolitan Magistrates Court was bustling with relatives of arrestees crowding police vans carrying the detained.
Md Ismail Hossain, an advocate, said the most arrestees were sued under DMP Ordinance’s section 69, 77, 78 and 100. The court was handing down fines ranging from TK 200 to Tk 700 depending on the offence.
Section 100 empowers the police to carry out arrests without warrants. Section 78 stipulates penalties for breach of discipline and section 77 provides for punishment for obstructing movement.
DMP Ordinance’s section 69 is for setting up shop by violating rules.
“Each of them is spending Tk 1,500 - 2,500 for release. But such people go outside to earn money for food,” Nur told bdnews24.com.
