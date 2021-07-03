Rajshahi hospital logs 13 new COVID deaths in a day
Rajshahi Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 03 Jul 2021 01:35 PM BdST Updated: 03 Jul 2021 01:35 PM BdST
Another 13 people have died at the COVID unit of Rajshahi Medical College Hospital in the 24 hours to 6 am on Saturday.
Among them, five had tested positive for the virus while others displayed symptoms consistent with the disease, said RMCH Director Brig Gen Shameem Yazdany. Nine of them were men and four were women.
The death toll at the unit since the start of July stands at 52, with 22 positive cases of the virus, said Yazdany. In June, 405 had died at the unit with 189 victims testing positive for the disease.
The hospital admitted 71 patients in the past 24 hours. At the same time, 44 people were discharged after recovering from the disease.
Bangladesh reported 132 deaths from COVID on Friday, taking the toll to 14,778.
The country is currently facing a renewed surge in COVID cases and deaths, prompting the government to impose strict lockdown restrictions nationwide.
