Foul smell hits passers-by in Moghbazar days after building collapse
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 03 Jul 2021 10:25 PM BdST Updated: 03 Jul 2021 10:25 PM BdST
Zahir Hossain, the security guard of a building next to the collapsed one in Dhaka’s Moghbazar, used to wear one facemask for protection against the coronavirus. Now he is using two, but they are not enough to stop the offensive smell emanating from the collapsed building hitting him.
Such was the foul smell that passers-by on Saturday covered their nose with their hands over the facemasks while walking past the building.
So, is a body rotting under the debris?
The residents of Outer Circular Road in the Wireless Gate area and the authorities don’t think so.
They believe the meat preserved in the fridges of a Bengal Meat outlet on the ground floor of the building is rotting.
As many as six people died on Jun 27 after parts of the three-storey building caved in following an explosion, believed to be from gas accumulated from leaks. Buses on the street outside the building were also damaged. Hundreds of commuters and pedestrians were injured.
Three others died in hospital later while the rescuers pulled the body of the building’s caretaker from the debris. No one else is reported missing, the police said. The Fire Service and Civil Defence also called off the rescue operation.
“We think the malodour is coming from the meat of Bengal Meat,” said Monirul Islam, the OC of Ramna Police Station.
Sarker Sumon, whose office is near the collapsed building, said the smell was becoming fouler by the day.
“The police have opened the alley, but it is difficult to move near the building.”
Asaduzzaman, an additional commissioner of the police’s Counter Terrorism and Transnational Crime unit, said it would take time to finish the investigation into the incident.
Brig Gen Sajjad Hossain, director general of the Fire Service, said they are 'certain' the explosion occurred due to gas. More information were needed to confirm the details, he said.
Mobarak Hossain, a director of the capital’s development authority Rajuk, said they have asked the owners of the collapsed building and the nearby ones to submit papers.
Glasses of more than a dozen nearby buildings were shattered in the impact of the blast.
One of them, opposite the collapsed building, was an Aarong outlet.
Aarong is now covering the front of the building with bricks instead of glasses.
Kamal Hossain, who is supervising the work, said 7,500 square feet of glass on the building was shattered.
- 621 arrested in Dhaka for breach of curbs
- COVID: 13 die in Rajshahi, 7 in Bogura
- COVID: 13 more die at Rajshahi hospital
- 5 die as ambulance, truck collide in Tangail
- Daily tally: 132 virus deaths, 8,483 cases
- Arrests of lockdown violators continue
- Worried rickshaw drivers brave lockdown
- Dhaka mostly empty in lockdown
- Dhaka police arrest 621 for breaching rules on third day of lockdown
- COVID: Rajshahi hospital logs 13 deaths, 7 die in Bogura amid oxygen crisis
- Rajshahi hospital logs 13 new COVID deaths in a day
- 5 die as ambulance, minitruck collide in Tangail
- Dhaka slum dwellers, jobless in pandemic lockdown, vainly wait for aid
- Bangladesh reports 8,483 new COVID cases, another 132 die
Most Read
- India ships first consignment of coal to Bangladesh for Rampal Power Plant
- Aamir Khan, Kiran Rao announce divorce, will ‘remain devoted parents’ to son Azad
- New Saudi airline plan takes aim at Emirates, Qatar Airways
- Bangladesh logs 134 COVID deaths, 6,214 cases in a day
- Bangladesh receives 1.3m doses of Moderna COVID-19 vaccine
- Bangladesh MPs slam health minister, call for resignation
- Dhaka streets mostly empty on second day of stringent lockdown
- A shot in the arm: Bangladesh vaccine crisis eases with arrival of 4.5m doses
- Walt Disney to resume sourcing apparels from Bangladesh
- Next banking day in Bangladesh? That’s Monday