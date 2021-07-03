Dhaka police arrest 621 for breaching rules on third day of lockdown

The number of arrests rose on Saturday with more people going out in violation of a stay-at-home order.

In the three days of the stringent lockdown, the police have arrested as many as 1,491 people under the Dhaka Metropolitan Police Ordinance.

On Saturday, mobile courts also fined 346 people for the violation of rules.

Most of the arrested people were also released after paying fines.

The police arrested 550 people on Thursday and 320 on Friday.

Those defying the restrictions by heading out “without an emergency need” or violating the health protocols are being brought to book, the police said.

The ‘toughest lockdown’ imposed by the government will continue until Jul 7. The army has been deployed to assist the civil administration in enforcing the lockdown restrictions. As many as 106 executive magistrates are conducting mobile courts across the country.

People may only leave home in case of an emergency and are required to wear masks outdoors. All large social gatherings are prohibited, while markets and offices are closed.

Public transport services are suspended and only emergency services vehicles are allowed on the roads.