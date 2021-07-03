COVID: Rajshahi hospital logs 13 deaths, 7 die in Bogura amid oxygen crisis

Among them, five had tested positive for the virus while others displayed symptoms consistent with the disease, said RMCH Director Brig Gen Shameem Yazdany. Nine of them were men and four were women.

The death toll at the unit since the start of July stands at 52, with 22 positive cases of the virus, said Yazdany. In June, 405 had died at the unit with 189 victims testing positive for the disease.

The hospital admitted 71 patients in the past 24 hours. At the same time, 44 people were discharged after recovering from the disease.

Bangladesh reported 132 deaths from COVID on Friday, taking the toll to 14,778.

The country is currently facing a renewed surge in COVID cases and deaths, prompting the government to impose strict lockdown restrictions nationwide.

7 DEATHS AT ILL-EQUIPPED BOGURA HOSPITAL

Seven patients have died in 13 hours at a Bogura district hospital due to lack of oxygen and a limited number of nasal cannulas, according to the hospital administration.

The hospital currently has only two high-flow nasal cannulas and they can only give oxygen to two patients at a time. But many of the over 200 patients admitted to the hospital are in need of oxygen.

Between 8 pm on Thursday and 9 am on Friday, seven COVID-19 patients died at the 250-bed Mohammad Ali Hospital in Bogura.

As of Friday morning, 223 patients were admitted to the hospital, most of whom needed to be supplied high levels of oxygen, said Dr Shafiq Amin Kajol, the resident medical officer.

Mohammad Ali Hospital has been treating coronavirus patients since the start of the pandemic in March 2020. It would use oxygen cylinders to help patients with breathing difficulties at the time.

But it became difficult to handle the caseload that way, so the Bogura Shaheed Ziaur Rahman Medical College Hospital started a 50-bed coronavirus unit, with facilities to supply high levels of oxygen, from June of this year.

The hospital was later expanded to 100 beds, 13 of which had ICU facilities. But, as cases began to rise this April, Mohammad Ali Hospital started a central oxygen supply.

An official at Mohammad Ali Hospital, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said that though a central oxygen supply was arranged, there weren’t sufficient high-flow nasal cannulas for all the beds. Only two of the eight ICU unit beds are equipped with cannulas. The other 200 patients are supplied oxygen through face masks or rebreather masks.

Only those who have an oxygen saturation level over 90 are able to recover with the use of oxygen from face masks, RMO Shafiq told bdnews24.com. Patients with an oxygen level below 90, but above 87 can recover with the use of rebreather masks. But it is difficult for any patient whose oxygen level falls below 87 to recover without the aid of an oxygen machine connected to a high-flow nasal cannula.

Currently, 223 patients are admitted to the 200-bed hospital, he said.

“Most of the patients who are coming to the hospital now have an oxygen saturation level between 60 and 72. We need to supply them with oxygen using high-flow nasal cannulas.”

“But only two of the beds of the ICU have the equipment, which is why we are struggling to cope with the rush of patients.”

Seven patients died due to lack of oxygen between 8 pm on Thursday and 9 am on Friday, he admitted.

“At least 10 others are in very critical condition.”

Attempts were made to contact Bogura Civil Surgeon Dr Gausul Azam on the phone for comment on the issue, but he could not be reached. The phone of Bogura Deputy Civil Surgeon Dr Mustafizur Rahman Tuhin was turned off.