5 die as ambulance, minitruck collide in Tangail

The accident occurred on the Dhaka-Tangail-Bangabandhu Bridge Highway around 7:30 am on Saturday, said Muhammad Shahidul Islam, OC of investigations at Bangabandhu Bridge East Police Station.

Police have yet to release the names and identities of the dead.

The injured have been admitted to Tangail Sadar Hospital for treatment.

“The ambulance was headed to northern Bangladesh when it collided with a fish freight minitruck going in the opposite direction,” OC Shahidul said.

“Three, including the ambulance driver, were killed on the spot. Two others died while at the hospital.”

Eight people from the accident were brought to Tangail Sadar Hospital with injuries, said Dr Md Shafiqul Shajeeb, the hospital’s resident medical officer.

A woman died upon her arrival, while another individual died while undergoing treatment, he said.