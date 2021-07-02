Probe opens into jailed Destiny MD Rafiqul's 'Zoom meeting' in hospital
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 02 Jul 2021 11:11 AM BdST Updated: 02 Jul 2021 11:11 AM BdST
Rafiqul Amin, managing director of the scam-tainted MLM business Destiny 2000, has allegedly held a virtual meeting on his mobile phone while serving jail time in a corruption case.
Eight prison guards tasked with watching over Rafiqul have been removed in the wake of the allegations on Thursday.
Rafiqul allegedly attended the meeting via Zoom from Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University (BSMMU), where he is currently undergoing treatment.
A three-member committee headed by DIG Touhidul Islam has been formed to look into the matter and directed to submit a report within seven working days, Additional Inspector General of Prisons Col Abrar Hossain told bdnews24.com.
Col Abrar said all the prison guards who were guarding the hospital have been replaced.
"A decision will be taken over their fate after we receive the probe report."
Rafiqul was admitted to BSMMU about two months ago due to illness. While undergoing treatment there, he is said to have held a Zoom meeting with a few business associates.
In the meeting, he gave various directions on bringing money into the country from foreign accounts. A source close to the probe committee said that he simply went by 'R' in the virtual meeting.
Col Abrar said no detainee has the privilege of speaking to anyone from outside without permission from the authorities. The committee will look into how he got the mobile phone to hold the meeting.
BSMMU Proctor Prof Habibur Rahman said, "We have decided to form a committee after learning about the matter. The whole matter will be looked into after the committee is formed on Saturday."
However, he could not say when the Zoom meeting was held but is confident that the probe will unravel the real facts.
