Desperate to make ends meet, rickshaw drivers scour locked-down Dhaka for passengers
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 02 Jul 2021 03:29 PM BdST Updated: 02 Jul 2021 03:29 PM BdST
Braving the elements -- and the 'stringent' lockdown restrictions -- Shafiullah has taken to the deserted streets of Dhaka with his rickshaw in a desperate bid to make ends meet.
While acknowledging that the likelihood of finding passengers is slim, a rain-soaked Shafiullah is willing to take his chances.
"It doesn't matter if it's raining. If I don't drive my rickshaw, then how am I going to feed myself?"
The government has imposed strict restrictions on travel and movement during its latest lockdown to curb the spread of the coronavirus infection. Everything, including offices, courts, public transports and shopping malls, is closed. However, rickshaws are allowed to ply the roads during the shutdown.
“I came out early in the morning but I couldn't find any passengers. I got drenched in the rain three times but so far, I've made only Tk 60 from two trips. What am I going to eat? How are we supposed to feed our wives and children?”
"Sir, our bodies are made of steel. The virus can't survive too long in our bodies, it dies.”
Ismail, another rickshaw-puller, echoed Shafiullah's sentiments. Finding passengers during a lockdown is a matter of luck, he said.
"As soon as they see passengers on a rickshaw, the police stop them and ask where they are going and why. That is why many do not want to get on a rickshaw.”
- Worried rickshaw drivers brave lockdown
- Dhaka mostly empty in lockdown
- Saha denies allegation of ‘stealing’ Humayun's artwork
- Jailed Destiny MD held 'Zoom meeting' in hospital
- Migrant workers sign up for vaccine from Friday
- Sinopharm vaccine to arrive after Friday midnight
- 767 women were raped in 6 months: ASK
- Chaos mars vaccination of migrant workers
- Desperate to make ends meet, rickshaw drivers scour locked-down Dhaka for passengers
- Dhaka streets are mostly empty on second day of 'stringent lockdown'
- Bishawjit Saha denies Shaon's allegation of ‘stealing’ Humayun Ahmed's paintings
- Probe opens into jailed Destiny MD Rafiqul's 'Zoom meeting' in hospital
- Bangladeshi migrant workers begin signing up for COVID vaccine from Friday
- Bangladesh to receive Sinopharm vaccine after Friday midnight
Most Read
- Next banking day in Bangladesh? That’s Monday
- Bangladesh launches mobile identity register to block illegal phones
- Hundreds arrested, fined in Dhaka as Bangladesh cracks down on pandemic breaches
- Bangladesh reports 143 new COVID deaths, a daily record, as pandemic worsens
- Bangladesh opens vaccine registration for university students
- Probe opens into jailed Destiny MD Rafiqul's 'Zoom meeting' in hospital
- For Bangladesh, June was the second cruellest month in pandemic
- Vaccinated and confused? Answers about masks, the delta variant and breakthrough infections
- Genocide designation for Myanmar tests Biden’s human rights policy
- Bangladesh registering mobile phones with 3-month lifeline for illegal ones