Desperate to make ends meet, rickshaw drivers scour locked-down Dhaka for passengers

While acknowledging that the likelihood of finding passengers is slim, a rain-soaked Shafiullah is willing to take his chances.

"It doesn't matter if it's raining. If I don't drive my rickshaw, then how am I going to feed myself?"

On Friday, many rickshaw-pullers like Shafiullah lined up the Malibagh intersection in Dhaka, hoping to scrape together enough money to buy a meal.

The government has imposed strict restrictions on travel and movement during its latest lockdown to curb the spread of the coronavirus infection. Everything, including offices, courts, public transports and shopping malls, is closed. However, rickshaws are allowed to ply the roads during the shutdown.

The roads were virtually empty on the rain-filled second day of the lockdown, following the crackdown by law enforcement on travellers on the first day. On top of that, the fact that it is a holiday means that very few people are likely to leave their homes. Even the shops selling essential items and groceries saw a sparse turnout, while the sidewalks, too, are virtually empty.

“I came out early in the morning but I couldn't find any passengers. I got drenched in the rain three times but so far, I've made only Tk 60 from two trips. What am I going to eat? How are we supposed to feed our wives and children?”

When reminded about the risks of infection, Shafiullah scoffed at the idea of contracting COVID-19.

"Sir, our bodies are made of steel. The virus can't survive too long in our bodies, it dies.”

Ismail, another rickshaw-puller, echoed Shafiullah's sentiments. Finding passengers during a lockdown is a matter of luck, he said.

"As soon as they see passengers on a rickshaw, the police stop them and ask where they are going and why. That is why many do not want to get on a rickshaw.”

Ismail has earned Tk 100 in the six hours he has spent on the roads. He, too, is at his wit's end about providing for his family of six. He frantically reached for his pouch every now and again to see if he had enough money to go home.