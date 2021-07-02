Bangladesh reports 8,483 new COVID cases, another 132 die

Khulna, a recent hotspot, tallied 35 fatalities in the past 24 hours, the most among the eight divisions in the country. Dhaka accounted for 30 deaths during that time, followed by Rajshahi and Chattogram with 24 each.

The COVID-19 caseload surged to 930,042 after 8,483 people tested positive for the disease until 8am Friday, according to the latest government data.

Dhaka logged the highest daily caseload of 3,841 cases among eight divisions. Khulna saw 1,201 cases, followed by Chattogram with 1,055 and Rajshahi with 851 cases.

Nationwide, another 4,509 people recovered from the illness, bringing the total number of recoveries to 825,422.

As many as 30,012 samples were tested across the country, for a positivity rate of 28.27 percent. The latest figures put the recovery rate at 88.75 percent and the mortality rate at 1.59 percent.

Bangladesh is currently facing a renewed surge in COVID-19 cases and deaths, prompting the government to impose its harshest lockdown yet.

After record infections and deaths in April, June was the second cruellest month for Bangladesh since the coronavirus pandemic struck the country in March 2020.

The government confirmed 112,718 infections last month, with 1,884 deaths from COVID-19.

After the second wave of infections had begun, the death toll in April was 2,404 among 147,837 coronavirus cases.

By the end of June, however, the infections and deaths shattered previous records as the outbreak surged in the rural areas with the spread of the highly infectious Delta variant of the coronavirus.

Globally, over 182.68 million people have been infected by the novel coronavirus and 3.95 million have died, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.

Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.