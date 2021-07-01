Switzerland provides another Tk 900m in COVID support to Bangladesh

Additional funds will be expended “to scale up its support for an effective community-based response”, the Swiss Embassy in Dhaka said in a statement on Thursday.

The statement said that, with these additional funds, Switzerland broadens its engagement with national and international partner organisations, in close collaboration with the government of Bangladesh, to help local communities curb the spread of the pandemic and reinforce socioeconomic resilience.

Since the first outbreak of the pandemic in April last year, Switzerland has earmarked 17 million Swiss Francs, or about Tk 1.56 billion to over 20 projects across Bangladesh, to reach the most vulnerable and remote communities and supporting organisations working at the frontlines, the embassy said.

These interventions have proven to be efficient in delivering a timely remedy against the negative impacts of the pandemic, it said.

So far, with Swiss support, around 1.5 million people were sensitized and trained on upholding hygiene standards, 1 million people received telemedicine services for better treatment of COVID-19, 130,000 slum dwellers received hygiene kits and 80,000 gained access to hand-washing facilities, 115,000 people received cash and 60,000 food or vitamin contributions, according to the embassy.

Four helplines were also established with the support from Switzerland, offering psychosocial and legal support to survivors of gender-based violence, the statement said.