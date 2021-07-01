Moghbazar building collapse toll rises to 10, as van driver dies

Nurunnabi, 35, died at the intensive care unit of Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery at 4.30 am on Thursday, said resident doctor Partha Shankar Pal.

Nurunnabi was a native of Habazpur village in Rajbari district. He lived in a dorm at Elephant Road.

The man was driving his vehicle through Moghbazar when the explosion occurred, according to his wife Poppy Begum.