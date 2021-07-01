Home > Bangladesh

Moghbazar building collapse toll rises to 10, as van driver dies

  Senior Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 01 Jul 2021 11:09 AM BdST Updated: 01 Jul 2021 11:09 AM BdST

A rickshaw-van driver, injured in the Moghbazar explosion that destroyed a three-storey building, has died in hospital care, pushing the toll to 10.

Nurunnabi, 35, died at the intensive care unit of Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery at 4.30 am on Thursday, said resident doctor Partha Shankar Pal.

Nurunnabi was a native of Habazpur village in Rajbari district. He lived in a dorm at Elephant Road.

The man was driving his vehicle through Moghbazar when the explosion occurred, according to his wife Poppy Begum.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories