In Bangladesh, 767 women were raped in six months, rights group ASK says
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 01 Jul 2021 11:29 PM BdST Updated: 01 Jul 2021 11:29 PM BdST
As many as 767 women were raped in Bangladesh from January to June this year, and 24 of them were killed while five died by suicide, according to Ain o Salish Kendra.
The legal rights group on Thursday published the data gathered from newspapers, online media and its own sources.
Violence against children was also at an alarming level in the six months, ASK said.
The number of children who suffered physical and sexual abuse in this period was 722 while 317 others were killed.
The abused children include 420 who were raped and 51 who died by suicide.
As many as 64 women suffered some form of sexual harassment and seven of them died by suicide.
A total of 57 men were attacked for protesting against sexual harassment; four of them were murders. Two women were also killed for protesting against sexual harassment.
For dowry, 121 women were tortured, 41 were murdered and nine died by suicide.
The law-enforcing agencies killed 20 people in so-called crossfire while nine others died in their custody.
The number of victims of forced disappearance was six. Three of them are still missing.
As many as 120 journalists came under attack or faced cases while doing their professional duty. Many were injured in attacks by law enforcers, or while covering protests against Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit during the celebrations of 50 years of independence.
ASK got information on 99 incidents of vandalism and arson attacks on Hindu families. Six Hindu families also faced attempts to evict them.
Six Bangladeshis were killed by India’s Border Security Force.
As many as 19 were killed in mob beating.
ASK demanded government steps to ensure human rights and justice during the coronavirus pandemic.
- Chaos mars vaccination of migrant workers
- Bangladesh gets Tk 900m in Swiss COVID aid
- Police go for lockdown arrests
- Moghbazar death toll rises to 10
- DU: leading in resistance, lagging in research
- Gulshan cafe attack case lingers on
- 106 executive magistrates to enforce lockdown curbs
- Nasir gets bail in narcotics case
- Bangladesh to receive Sinopharm vaccine after Friday midnight
- In Bangladesh, 767 women were raped in six months, rights group ASK says
- Migrant workers left in the lurch as chaos, confusion mar vaccination
- Switzerland provides another Tk 900m in COVID support to Bangladesh
- With buses off the roads and factories open, garment workers set out on foot
- Bangladesh starts crackdown on pandemic breaches with arrests
Most Read
- Next banking day in Bangladesh? That’s Monday
- Hundreds arrested, fined in Dhaka as Bangladesh cracks down on pandemic breaches
- Bangladesh reports 143 new COVID deaths, a daily record, as pandemic worsens
- Several COVID patients die amid oxygen crunch in Satkhira hospital
- Disposal of case over Holey Artisan cafe terror attack stalls in pandemic
- They are on the hunt for work amid lockdown, but jobs are difficult to come by
- With buses off the roads and factories open, garment workers set out on foot
- 100 years on, Dhaka University leads in struggles but lags in education, research
- Bangladesh registering mobile phones with 3-month lifeline for illegal ones
- Health minister’s speech against corruption sparks commotion in parliament