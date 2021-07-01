In Bangladesh, 767 women were raped in six months, rights group ASK says

The legal rights group on Thursday published the data gathered from newspapers, online media and its own sources.

Violence against children was also at an alarming level in the six months, ASK said.

The number of children who suffered physical and sexual abuse in this period was 722 while 317 others were killed.

The abused children include 420 who were raped and 51 who died by suicide.

As many as 64 women suffered some form of sexual harassment and seven of them died by suicide.

A total of 57 men were attacked for protesting against sexual harassment; four of them were murders. Two women were also killed for protesting against sexual harassment.

For dowry, 121 women were tortured, 41 were murdered and nine died by suicide.

The law-enforcing agencies killed 20 people in so-called crossfire while nine others died in their custody.

The number of victims of forced disappearance was six. Three of them are still missing.

As many as 120 journalists came under attack or faced cases while doing their professional duty. Many were injured in attacks by law enforcers, or while covering protests against Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit during the celebrations of 50 years of independence.

ASK got information on 99 incidents of vandalism and arson attacks on Hindu families. Six Hindu families also faced attempts to evict them.

Six Bangladeshis were killed by India’s Border Security Force.

As many as 19 were killed in mob beating.

ASK demanded government steps to ensure human rights and justice during the coronavirus pandemic.