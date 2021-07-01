Bangladesh to receive Sinopharm vaccine after Friday midnight
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 01 Jul 2021 11:45 PM BdST Updated: 01 Jul 2021 11:45 PM BdST
The first commercial shipment of Sinopharm coronavirus vaccine from China will reach Bangladesh after Friday midnight, the Directorate General of Health Services has said.
Dr ABM Khurshid Alam, the director general of DGHS, said on Thursday the shipment will arrive at 12:30am on Jul 3.
“But we didn’t get the details of how many doses will arrive. They (China) said it’s the first (commercial) shipment.”
Alam said the vaccination drive will begin in full swing once these vaccines arrive.
Earlier, China sent 500,000 doses of Sinopharm vaccine on May 12 and 600,000 shots on Jun 13 to Bangladesh as a gesture of goodwill.
The latest shipment will be brought over as part of the government’s agreement with China.
On May 25, Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen said as many as 15 million doses would be purchased from China.
Sinopharm’s vaccine would be the second to arrive in Bangladesh purchased by the government after the one developed by Oxford-AstraZeneca.
Bangladesh received two shipments of Oxford-AstraZeneca’s COVISHIELD vaccine as part of an agreement for 30 million doses before India stopped exporting the vaccine produced by Serum Institute due to the country itself struggling with a grappling pandemic crisis.
This put Bangladesh’s vaccination drive in doubt as authorities halted giving out the first doses of the vaccine in April.
Bangladesh then began communicating with China and Russia for vaccines.
Bangladesh will also receive 2.5 million doses of Moderna’s coronavirus vaccine in two
shipments on Friday and Saturday.
The first flight carrying 1.2 million doses will touch down in Dhaka around 11:30pm on Friday, said Maidul Islam, senior information officer of the family welfare ministry, after a media statement from the health ministry announced the development on Thursday.
Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine will be the fourth to arrive in Bangladesh after those developed by Oxford-AstraZeneca, Pfizer-BioNTech and China’s Sinopharm.
