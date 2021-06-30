Three die as motorbike hits utility pole in Satkhira
Satkhira Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 30 Jun 2021 09:56 AM BdST Updated: 30 Jun 2021 09:56 AM BdST
Three people have died after a motorbike hit an electricity pole at Parulia in Satkhira.
The three men were travelling to Satkhira on a motorbike and rammed a roadside electricity pole when a truck was overtaking it near Parulia High School, said Biplab Kumar Saha, chief of Debhata Police Station.
The riders died on the Satkhira-Kaliganj road, the accident site, at around 10.30 pm on Tuesday. Police sent the bodies to the morgue in Satkhira Sadar Hospital.
The dead were identified as Mamun Hossain, 18, Ashraful Islam, 25 and Sajib, 27, from Pushpokati village.
