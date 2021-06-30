Prayers following health rules allowed at mosques, temples in lockdown
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 30 Jun 2021 06:34 PM BdST Updated: 30 Jun 2021 06:35 PM BdST
The government has allowed people to pray at mosques and other places of worships during a strict lockdown over the coronavirus outbreak starting on Thursday.
The worshippers will have to follow some health rules to reduce the risks of infection, the religious affairs ministry said in a notice on Wednesday.
The rules are:
>> Worshippers must wear masks and the mosques and temples must keep hand sanitiser or water and soap at the entrances.
>> Muslims must perform ablution and Sunnat prayers at home. They must also wash hands with water and soap for at least 20 seconds before leaving for mosques.
>> Mosques cannot use carpets. The authorities must disinfect the mosques before prayers five times a day.
>> Muslims must bring their prayer rugs.
>> They must keep physical distancing.
>> Children, the elderly, sick people and the caregivers of the sick are not allowed at mosques.
>> Mosques must keep soap and hand sanitiser at places of ablution.
>> Common rugs and topis cannot be used.
>> The authorities and the worshippers must follow the guidelines issued by other ministries and law-enforcing agencies.
Law enforcers may take action if the rules are violated.
