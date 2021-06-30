Prayers following health rules allowed at mosques, temples in lockdown

The worshippers will have to follow some health rules to reduce the risks of infection, the religious affairs ministry said in a notice on Wednesday.

The rules are:

>> Worshippers must wear masks and the mosques and temples must keep hand sanitiser or water and soap at the entrances.

>> Muslims must perform ablution and Sunnat prayers at home. They must also wash hands with water and soap for at least 20 seconds before leaving for mosques.

>> Mosques cannot use carpets. The authorities must disinfect the mosques before prayers five times a day.

>> Muslims must bring their prayer rugs.

>> They must keep physical distancing.

>> Children, the elderly, sick people and the caregivers of the sick are not allowed at mosques.

>> Mosques must keep soap and hand sanitiser at places of ablution.

>> Common rugs and topis cannot be used.

>> The authorities and the worshippers must follow the guidelines issued by other ministries and law-enforcing agencies.

Law enforcers may take action if the rules are violated.