Prayers following health rules allowed at mosques, temples in lockdown

  Senior Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 30 Jun 2021 06:34 PM BdST Updated: 30 Jun 2021 06:35 PM BdST

The government has allowed people to pray at mosques and other places of worships during a strict lockdown over the coronavirus outbreak starting on Thursday.

The worshippers will have to follow some health rules to reduce the risks of infection, the religious affairs ministry said in a notice on Wednesday. 

The rules are:

>> Worshippers must wear masks and the mosques and temples must keep hand sanitiser or water and soap at the entrances.

>> Muslims must perform ablution and Sunnat prayers at home. They must also wash hands with water and soap for at least 20 seconds before leaving for mosques.

>> Mosques cannot use carpets. The authorities must disinfect the mosques before prayers five times a day.

>> Muslims must bring their prayer rugs.

>> They must keep physical distancing.

>> Children, the elderly, sick people and the caregivers of the sick are not allowed at mosques.

>> Mosques must keep soap and hand sanitiser at places of ablution.

>> Common rugs and topis cannot be used.

>> The authorities and the worshippers must follow the guidelines issued by other ministries and law-enforcing agencies.

Law enforcers may take action if the rules are violated.

