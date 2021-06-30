Pori Moni assault suspect Nasir gets bail in narcotics case, paving way for his release

Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Mohammed Jasim on Wednesday accepted the Jatiya Party presidium member's bail plea, setting the bond at Tk 5,000.

Apart from Nasir, the court also granted bail to Lipi Akhter, Sumi Akhter and Nazma Amin Snigdha in the case started under the Narcotics Control Act with the Airport police. However, Tuhin Siddique Omi, the other suspect in the case, was denied bail.

Earlier on Tuesday, both Nasir and Omi were granted bail by the Dhaka Magistrate's Court in the case started by Pori Moni.

Omi was also charged in two other cases under the human trafficking and passport act following his arrest. But the path is clear for Nasir's release as there are no other cases against him, his lawyer AH Imrul Kawsar said.

Nasir, a former president of Uttara Club, is a member of the executive committee of Dhaka Boat Club (Entertainment and Culture). Omi was also a member of that club.

Actress Pori Moni alleged in her case that Omi took her to Dhaka Boat Club in the wee hours of Jun 9 and businessman Nasir Uddin Mahmood tried to rape and murder her there.

Later, the police arrested Omi and Nasir at a house in Uttara. The duo are accused in a drugs case at Airport Police Station over the seizure of liquor and yaba from the house.

Omi also runs another agency named Singapore Training Centre. The police seized 102 passports from the office of the agency at Dakkhinkhan on Jun 15, and started a case against him under the Passport (Offences) Act.