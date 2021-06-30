Moghbazar building collapse toll rises to 9 as Bengal Meat worker dies
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 30 Jun 2021 10:26 AM BdST Updated: 30 Jun 2021 10:26 AM BdST
The death toll in the Moghbazar explosion that led to the collapse of a three-storey building has reached nine, as another victim died from burn injuries.
Imran Hossain, 25, who suffered burns on 90 percent of his body, died at Sheikh Hasina National Burn and Plastic Surgery Institute at 6.40 am on Wednesday, said Police Inspector Bacchu Mia.
Imran used to work at a Bengal Meat outlet on the ground floor of the collapsed building. A native of Tangail, Imran lived in a rented house in Moghbazar with his wife Tamanna.
His body has been kept at the morgue of Dhaka Medical College Hospital for autopsy.
