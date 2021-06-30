Khulna Division reports 27 COVID deaths in a day

The highest number of deaths in a single day in the division came on Tuesday, with 32.

Kushtia district saw a record 9 deaths in the past 24 hours, the most in the division, Rasheda said. Khulna saw seven deaths, Jashore three, Meherpur three, Jhenaidah two, Satkhira two and one in Chuadanga.

Since the start of the pandemic, 56,275 cases of COVID-19 have been identified in the 10 districts of the division. The death toll from the disease stands at 1,070 in the division, while 38,401 have recovered from it.

Of 887 coronavirus tests conducted in the district in the past 24 hours, 377 came back positive, for a positivity rate of 42 percent, according to Dr Sheikh Sadia Monowara Usha, a medical officer at the Khulna Civil Surgeon’s office.

The Khulna district has logged 15,698 cases of the coronavirus so far, registering 257 deaths and 10,882 recoveries.