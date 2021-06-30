Flirting with dangers of gas: from Tolla to Moghbazar

The authorities are now investigating another blast in a building in Dhaka’s Moghbazar on Jun 27. The investigators have found traces of hydrocarbon and methane gas in the building, but it is not confirmed whether the gas came from leaked pipelines.

Residents of Moghbazar’s Wireless Gate said gas leaks are a longstanding problem in the area. They allege the city corporation and state utility Titas do not heed their complaints about the issue.

Lt Col Zillur Rahman, a director at the Fire Service and Civil Defence, said evidence suggests the blast in Moghbazar is similar to that in the Narayanganj mosque and other places where accumulated gas from leaks caused explosions.

Jamil Hasan, a resident of Boro Moghbazar, said they often smelled gas after the authorities began digging a canal.

The slab covering a sewerage line once exploded due to an explosion from gas. When the locals informed the city corporation about the incident, the authorities asked them to inform Titas.

“Titas did not resolve the issue. Now the agencies have begun working hastily after the horrific incident,” said Jamil.

At least eight people died in the blast that caused the partial collapse of the three-storey building. Another two-storey building has tilted due to the blast, which also left hundreds of people, mostly commuters and pedestrians, injured.

Md Raju, who grew up in Moghbazar and now runs a business there, said sewerage line covers exploded more than once in the area, with the latest incidents reported in December last year and January this year.

Locals provided the media with a CCTV camera footage of a slab exploding on a footpath on Jul 23, 2019.

Abul Bashar, councillor of the local city corporation ward No, 19, said he was unaware of the incidents and gas leaks.

Merina Naznin, executive officer of Dhaka South City Corporation Zone 1, said they had not received complaints on gas pipeline leaks and such complaints should be filed with Titas.

“If someone talked about the issue with the cleaning workers, it is not supposed to reach us,” she said.

Ali Iqbal Mohammad Nurullah, managing director of Titas, denied gas leaks in the building.

Speaking to reporters at the site of the blast in Moghbazar on Monday, Nurullah said Shawarma House restaurant chain did not have a gas connection to its outlet on the ground floor of the building.

The blast flattened the Shawarma House outlet and another of Bengal Meat.

Nurullah said the restaurant used two LPG cylinders for cooking.

The building indeed had a gas pipeline connection with 0.75-inch diameter pipes and a pressure of 2 pounds per square inch, or PSI, according to him.

“Such a huge explosion cannot be caused by low pressure,” he said, adding that he believes the blast was caused by the gas cylinders.

NEGLECTING THE DANGERS OF GAS

As many as four deaths were reported in 957 fire incidents from gas lines and cylinders in 2020, according to the Fire Service.

In the previous year, the death toll in 818 gas fire accidents was 25.

The police’s Criminal Investigation Department on Dec 31 last year charged in court eight Titas officials in a case over the deadly mosque blast.

The investigation found that gas from leaked lines accumulated inside the air-conditioned mosque for three months, turning it into a gas chamber.

During a power cut on the evening of the incident, someone tried to switch the connection to an illegal one and a spark caused the blast.

The worshippers complained to the mosque authorities for around a week about the gas, but they did not take any step.

On Apr 23 this year, as many as 11 people were burnt in an explosion from accumulated gas in a flat on a three-storey building in the same Poschim Tolla neighbourhood.

Two of the victims died later and a case was filed over deaths due to negligence. The investigation has not ended yet.

Four trainee engineers of a readymade garment factory died in a gas explosion in Mymensingh’s Bhaluka on Mar 24, 2018.

The police did not find anyone responsible for the deaths of the four.