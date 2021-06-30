Bangladesh to keep courts closed in strict lockdown
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 30 Jun 2021 07:13 PM BdST Updated: 30 Jun 2021 07:13 PM BdST
The Supreme Court authorities have decided to keep all the courts shut until Jul 7 during a strict lockdown with coronavirus cases rising to a record level.
Everyone must stay at home during the lockdown from Thursday, with kitchen market and grocery shops along with banks open on a limited scale.
Due to constitutional obligation, one judge will perform the duty in person in each Chief Judicial Magistrates Court or Chief Metropolitan Magistrates Court.
Some activities will continue at the High Court and the Appellate Division virtually on a limited scale.
Three High Court benches will hear certain cases while the Appellate Division will hear criminal appeals by death row inmates and jail appeals on Jul 6 and 7.
Children accused of offences can be produced before a magistrate.
Officials and employees of the courts have been ordered not to leave their stations.
Lawyers and judges have been asked not to visit the Supreme Court premises.
The Supreme Court authorities had ordered virtual hearings when the country had gone into a lockdown to tackle the second wave of infections three months ago.
In-person hearings resumed on Jun 20, but the coronavirus situation has worsened again.
On Wednesday, Bangladesh registered 8,822 new cases of COVID-19, a daily record, taking the total caseload from the disease to 913,258.
The country also recorded 115 deaths from the coronavirus in the same period, taking the total death toll from the disease to 14,503, according to the latest government data.
