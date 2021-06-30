Bangladesh to crack down on lockdown delinquents with arrest, cases

“If we need to file 5,000 cases and arrests a day, we will,” the DMP commissioner said during a press conference in Dhaka on Wednesday.

The cases will be filed under Section 279 of the Penal Code, he said.

Private vehicles will not be allowed on the roads after the lockdown begins on Thursday, but rickshaws will be allowed to run, Islam said.

“People can purchase necessities from nearby bazaars and can use rickshaws to get about, if necessary,” he said.

Emergency service vehicles are allowed on the roads and those involved in healthcare and banking will be able to use government vehicles or private vehicles to travel, he said. Law enforcers may, however, check for identification when necessary.

Asked how factory workers would commute under these restrictions, Islam said factory owners can employ rickshaws, if necessary.

The DMP also provided additional clarifications on lockdown rules:

>> People may only leave home in case of emergency or necessity. Masks are required for anyone leaving home

>> Public transport is suspended

>> All large social gatherings are prohibited

>> Restaurants and hotels can provide online and takeaway services from 8 am to 8 pm, but no dine-in services

>> Institutions providing emergency services can only require the presence of essential staff and must make their own transport arrangements

>> Wet markets can stay open according to regulations, but must maintain health protocols

>> Travellers taking international flights may travel after an inspection of their passport and ticket

Police and mobile courts will be on patrol in the Dhaka Metropolitan Area to enforce lockdown restrictions. Checkposts will also be set up at points of entry and other important thoroughfares.