Bangladesh appoints 106 executive magistrates to run mobile courts in lockdown

The executive magistrates will begin enforcing the lockdown restrictions on Thursday, in line with the directions of divisional commissioners in their jurisdictions, the public administration ministry said on Tuesday.

The Bangladesh army will be deployed alongside other law enforcement agencies to enforce the ‘strictest lockdown’ imposed by the government in its effort to curb the recent surge in coronavirus infections.

In a notice on Wednesday, the Cabinet Division announced that a nationwide lockdown with heavy restrictions will be in effect from 6 am on Thursday to midnight on Jul 7.

The Bangladesh army will be deployed alongside other law enforcement agencies to enforce the restrictions.

The Armed Forces Division will deploy the necessary number of troops to ensure effective patrol at the field level under the ‘Army in Aid to Civil Power’ provision.

The district magistrate will hold a coordination meeting with the officers at the district level on zone, method and patrol shifts of the army, BGB, police, RAB and Ansar personnel

No one will be allowed to leave home except in case of an emergency during this seven-day period, the notice said. However, people will be allowed to go outside in order to buy medicine or other essentials, seek medical care and arrange burials.

The government had previously vowed strict disciplinary action against those who broke restrictions during the lockdown.