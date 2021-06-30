ACC arrests Banco Securities Chairman Muhith, prosecutes him for embezzling investor funds

The case was started by the commission’s Integrated District Office Dhaka-1 Deputy Assistant Director Mohammad Noor Alam Siddiqui, public relations officer Muhammad Arif Sadeq said on Tuesday.

Muhith was detained from Dhaka's Shahjalal International Airport while attempting to flee the country on a Turkish Airlines flight breaching prohibitions in the morning.

He will be produced in court as an arrestee in the case, Sadeq said. “Muhith is now in Ramna Police Station custody.”

The others charged in the case are - directors Shafiul Azam, Waliul Hasan Chowdhury, Nurul Ishan Sadat, A Munim Chowdhury, Jamil Ahmed Chowdhury and the company itself.

The case dossier said: “Between May 6 and Jun 6, Banco Securities failed to settle transactions on Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) in breach of the law. The DSE officials on Jun 7 launched a special inspection into its combined customer account and noticed a deficit of Tk 665.91 million on Jun 6."

DSE Executive Md Al-Masud filed a complaint against the brokerage firm with Motijheel police.

As the matter falls within the jurisdiction of ACC, the police accepted the complaint as a general diary and forwarded it to the anti-graft watchdog.

Meanwhile, DSE suspended all trade activities of Banco Securities on Jun 15.