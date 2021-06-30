ACC arrests Banco Securities Chairman Muhith, prosecutes him for embezzling investor funds
Staff Correspondent bdnews24.com
Published: 30 Jun 2021 12:43 AM BdST Updated: 30 Jun 2021 12:43 AM BdST
The Anti-Corruption Commission or ACC has arrested Banco Securities Chairman Abdul Muhith and charged him and six others with embezzling Tk 665.91 million from investors.
The case was started by the commission’s Integrated District Office Dhaka-1 Deputy Assistant Director Mohammad Noor Alam Siddiqui, public relations officer Muhammad Arif Sadeq said on Tuesday.
Muhith was detained from Dhaka's Shahjalal International Airport while attempting to flee the country on a Turkish Airlines flight breaching prohibitions in the morning.
He will be produced in court as an arrestee in the case, Sadeq said. “Muhith is now in Ramna Police Station custody.”
The others charged in the case are - directors Shafiul Azam, Waliul Hasan Chowdhury, Nurul Ishan Sadat, A Munim Chowdhury, Jamil Ahmed Chowdhury and the company itself.
The case dossier said: “Between May 6 and Jun 6, Banco Securities failed to settle transactions on Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) in breach of the law. The DSE officials on Jun 7 launched a special inspection into its combined customer account and noticed a deficit of Tk 665.91 million on Jun 6."
DSE Executive Md Al-Masud filed a complaint against the brokerage firm with Motijheel police.
As the matter falls within the jurisdiction of ACC, the police accepted the complaint as a general diary and forwarded it to the anti-graft watchdog.
Meanwhile, DSE suspended all trade activities of Banco Securities on Jun 15.
- Pfizer vaccine for workers headed for Saudi, Kuwait
- Police investigators believe gas caused Moghbazar blast
- COVID cases top 900,000
- Pori Moni case: Nasir, Omi get bail
- Homebound travellers pack ferries
- Moghbazar blast: Neighbouring building starts to lean
- Sayeed Khokon hits out at Taposh
- COVID: 25 die at Rajshahi hospital in a day
- Flirting with dangers of gas: from Tolla to Moghbazar
- ACC arrests Banco Securities Chairman Muhith, prosecutes him for embezzling investor funds
- Bangladesh warns of 'strict action' against people leaving homes during lockdown
- Bangladesh to get 2.5m doses of Moderna vaccine next week: minister
- Hasina plans to inoculate students before restarting colleges, universities
- No undue influence in probe against Khokon, says ACC
Most Read
- Prof Meherun Ahmed joins as dean of IUB's School of Business and Entrepreneurship
- France knocked out by Switzerland in shootout as Mbappe misses decisive penalty
- Bangladesh’s total virus cases top 900,000, another 112 die
- COVID: 25 die at Rajshahi hospital in a day
- UN peacekeeping missions prepare for possible shutdown
- Sayeed Khokon hits out at Mayor Taposh after bank account freeze
- No pillion passengers on motorcycles amid lockdown: DMP
- Twitter faces new headache in India after police complaint over controversial map
- Coronavirus: Where to call in an emergency
- Nasir, Omi get bail in Pori Moni case