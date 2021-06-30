Home > Bangladesh

ACC arrests Banco Securities Chairman Muhith, prosecutes him for embezzling investor funds

  Staff Correspondent  bdnews24.com

Published: 30 Jun 2021 12:43 AM BdST Updated: 30 Jun 2021 12:43 AM BdST

The Anti-Corruption Commission or ACC has arrested Banco Securities Chairman Abdul Muhith and charged him and six others with embezzling Tk 665.91 million from investors.

The case was started by the commission’s Integrated District Office Dhaka-1 Deputy Assistant Director Mohammad Noor Alam Siddiqui, public relations officer Muhammad Arif Sadeq said on Tuesday.

Muhith was detained from Dhaka's Shahjalal International Airport while attempting to flee the country on a Turkish Airlines flight breaching prohibitions in the morning.

He will be produced in court as an arrestee in the case, Sadeq said. “Muhith is now in Ramna Police Station custody.”

The others charged in the case are - directors Shafiul Azam, Waliul Hasan Chowdhury, Nurul Ishan Sadat, A Munim Chowdhury, Jamil Ahmed Chowdhury and the company itself.

The case dossier said: “Between May 6 and Jun 6, Banco Securities failed to settle transactions on Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) in breach of the law. The DSE officials on Jun 7 launched a special inspection into its combined customer account and noticed a deficit of Tk 665.91 million on Jun 6."

DSE Executive Md Al-Masud filed a complaint against the brokerage firm with Motijheel police.

As the matter falls within the jurisdiction of ACC, the police accepted the complaint as a general diary and forwarded it to the anti-graft watchdog.

Meanwhile, DSE suspended all trade activities of Banco Securities on Jun 15.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories