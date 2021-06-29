Rescuers find caretaker dead in debris of Moghbazar building

Victim Harun-or-Rashid Howlader, 65, was the caretaker of the three-storey building in the Wireless Gate area.

Debashish Bardhan, a deputy director of the Fire Service and Civil Defence, said they found Howlader under the debris near the staircases about 3:30 pm on Tuesday.

Earlier, his daughter Hena Begum reported her father as missing since the incident on Sunday evening.