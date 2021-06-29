Rescuers find caretaker dead in debris of Moghbazar building
Published: 29 Jun 2021 04:40 PM BdST
Rescuers have pulled the body of a man from the debris of a building that partially collapsed in Dhaka’s Moghbazar following an explosion. The death toll rose to eight.
Victim Harun-or-Rashid Howlader, 65, was the caretaker of the three-storey building in the Wireless Gate area.
Debashish Bardhan, a deputy director of the Fire Service and Civil Defence, said they found Howlader under the debris near the staircases about 3:30 pm on Tuesday.
Earlier, his daughter Hena Begum reported her father as missing since the incident on Sunday evening.
