Police investigators believe Moghbazar blast was caused by gas
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 29 Jun 2021 07:47 PM BdST Updated: 29 Jun 2021 07:47 PM BdST
A police committee investigating the explosion that triggered the partial collapse of a building in Dhaka’s Moghbazar believes it was caused by gas.
The seven-strong team, led by Additional Commissioner Asaduzzaman, visited the building on Tuesday and found traces of 12 percent methane in the air.
“The source of the gas cannot be confirmed now. The least we can assume is that the gas caused the explosion,” said Asaduzzaman, adding that they were working to find out the source of the gas.
Asaduzzaman, who is working in the police’s Counter Terrorism and Transnational Crime unit, also ruled out explosives behind the incident.
On Monday, investigators from the Department of Explosives found traces of hydrocarbon gas in the three-storey building. Natural gas and crude oil are mixtures of different hydrocarbons.
The Fire Service and Civil Defence also suspects that gas from leaks accumulated in the building, leading to the explosion.
The authorities, however, are not ready to jump to a conclusion before the investigation is complete.
Benazir Ahmed, the inspector general of police, had earlier said they did not believe it was a bomb blast or there was a foul play behind the incident.
At least eight people were killed in the incident, which rocked the Wireless Gate area on Jun 27. Hundreds, including many pedestrians and commuters, were also injured.
