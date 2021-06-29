No undue influence in probe against Khokon, says ACC

Khokon accused his successor Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh of pushing the investigation to harass him through the anti-graft agency.

But on Tuesday, ACC Secretary Anwar Hossain Howlader stressed the agency's independence in pursuing any probe within its remit.

"The ACC is an independent body. It does not work under the influence of anyone and works on its own accord."

Khokon laid the blame on Tapsoh after the ACC blocked eight of Khokon's bank accounts in line with a court order.

Speaking at a press conference at the National Press Club on Tuesday morning, former mayor Khokon alleged that "Mayor Taposh is harassing him through the Anti-Corruption Commission to cover up his failure."

Sayeed Khokon, the former mayor of Dhaka South City Corporation, addresses a media briefing at the capital’s National Press Club on Tuesday, Jun 29, 2021 after the court ordered a freeze on eight bank accounts owned by him and his family members following the Anti-Corruption Commission’s appeal. Photo: Asif Mahmud Ove

When the matter was drawn to his attention by reporters, the ACC secretary dismissed Khokon's allegations out of hand.

“The ACC always works to protect the interests of all concerned. It will protect his interests too if necessary."

"The ACC does not do anything to people unnecessarily or in a one-sided manner."

The ACC has been investigating Khokon since the beginning of 2020 on charges of illegal acquisition of assets. ACC officials have already questioned his personal aides while he was mayor.

Asked if there were any plans to interrogate Khokon, Anwar said, "If the investigating officer deems it necessary, he can interrogate him."

However, he did not say how much money the former mayor had in the eight frozen accounts.

Three of the accounts belonged to Khokon’s businesses, another account belongs to his mother, while two each belong to his wife and sister.

Sayeed Khokon hits out at Mayor Taposh after bank account freeze

A Dhaka court froze the bank accounts on Jun 27 in response to a plea from the ACC. “The accounts will remain frozen. It is believed that there have been unusual transactions involving a lot of money in the past. In the future, the money could be funnelled out in different ways."

The accounts had a total balance of around Tk 76,272,603, according to Khokon. "The ACC did not give my family any notice and has frozen these accounts without giving us a chance to defend ourselves,” he said.

"I believe such actions violate the constitutional rights of me and my family members."